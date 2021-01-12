Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

