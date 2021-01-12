Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.