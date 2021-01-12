Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $502.92 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

