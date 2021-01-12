Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

