Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $257.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

