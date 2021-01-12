Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN opened at $372.48 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.18. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,635. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

