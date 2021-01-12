Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 13,600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 358,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.