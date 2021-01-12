Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 20,300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Analog Devices stock opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock worth $7,127,078 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

