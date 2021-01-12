Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,800 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $245.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.73. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

