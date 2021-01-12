Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 33,700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after buying an additional 840,420 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 1,330,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

