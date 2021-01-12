Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 4,400 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $557.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.97 and a 200-day moving average of $382.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

