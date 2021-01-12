Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 8,400 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Synopsys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $260.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $264.62. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

