Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 167,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.74. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,594,799. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

