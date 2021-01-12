Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,335,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $258.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 157.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

