Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,444,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,671,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.33 and a 200-day moving average of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.