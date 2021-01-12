Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $294.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $300.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

