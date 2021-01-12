Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW opened at $734.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

