Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.72.

Shares of PNC opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

