Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

