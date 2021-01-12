Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.97 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.