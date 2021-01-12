Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Target by 132.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Target stock opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

