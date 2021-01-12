Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.26 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

