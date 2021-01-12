Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.04 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $206.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.84. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

