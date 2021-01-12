Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.18 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 512,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,856,000 after purchasing an additional 208,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $516.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $522.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average of $385.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

