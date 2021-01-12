Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $338.77 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.17.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

