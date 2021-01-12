Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.