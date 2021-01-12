Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $293.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $295.89. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.