Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Southern by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

