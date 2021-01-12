Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $320.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.04.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

