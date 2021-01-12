Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,633.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

