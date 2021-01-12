Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $682.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

