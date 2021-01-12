Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 27,900 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 357,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,533 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

