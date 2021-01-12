Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,800 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,884,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

NYSE:CI opened at $219.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

