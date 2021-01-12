Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,500 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,266,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.