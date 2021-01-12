Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

