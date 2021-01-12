Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

