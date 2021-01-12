Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after buying an additional 483,714 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after buying an additional 284,584 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $18,279,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $881,462 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

