Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,564,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.57. 213,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

