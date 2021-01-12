Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,564,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.99. 4,034,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

