Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,258. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

