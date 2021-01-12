LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $117.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

