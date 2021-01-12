LUKSO (LYXe) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.43 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $2.43 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00379383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.04 or 0.04487415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

Buying and Selling LUKSO

