Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,985. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $108.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 48,133.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

