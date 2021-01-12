Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 28.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth $202,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

LUNA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,321. The stock has a market cap of $311.77 million, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

