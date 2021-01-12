Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luna Innovations in a report released on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.99 million, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.25. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

