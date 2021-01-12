LUXCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,209.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $11,209.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 106.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.51 or 0.99968598 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00376730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00561778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002473 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00026905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002354 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,514,566 coins and its circulating supply is 10,507,334 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

