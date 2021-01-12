MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,788 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in AT&T by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,401 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 43,365,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.