MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 178.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 411,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,741,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,109. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.