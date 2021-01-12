MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.17 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,252,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

CRM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $1,284,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,999 shares of company stock valued at $54,868,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

