Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $176.00

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $176.00 and last traded at $176.90, with a volume of 221911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $246,660,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 12,846.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,768,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 105,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

